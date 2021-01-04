Derek Chauvin trial: Videos from Cup Foods, police body cameras shown in court

Some jurors said they had never seen videos from the day George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Thursday, April 1

Wednesday the jury saw surveillance video of George Floyd walking around Cup Foods on May 25, 2020

61-year-old man who told Floyd 'You can't win' broke down in tears watching police body camera footage

Chauvin heard on body camera after arrest: 'We've got to control this guy because he's a sizable guy'

Former Cup Foods employee said he suspected George Floyd's $20 was counterfeit, offered to pay it out of his pocket



The jury returns Thursday in the trial of Derek Chauvin after a full day of viewing graphic videos that showed the progression from George Floyd's arrest to the moment he was placed on an ambulance.

A former Minneapolis police officer, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of Floyd walking around Cup Foods at the corner of 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in the last moments before he died. Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old former store employee, testified on Wednesday that he believed Floyd was unknowingly using a counterfeit $20 bill. He said he offered to pay for it out of his own pocket.

The jury also saw body camera footage, not yet viewed publicly, of Chauvin speaking to a bystander after Floyd was carried away. "We've got to control this guy because he's a sizable guy," Chauvin told 61-year-old Charles McMillian.

At the end of the day the jury saw a lengthy succession of body camera videos from former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, showing Floyd's detainment and cries of "I can't breathe" from three different angles. They also saw a new piece of video: A short sequence from Chauvin's camera before it fell off during the arrest.

LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, April 1

9 a.m.

The judge leaves a half hour open every morning for any potential motions or legal issues. The jury is scheduled to return to the courtroom for more witness testimony at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 31

Nineteen-year-old Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin said that Floyd appeared to be high when he was in the store that night.

Floyd's drug use is expected to be a key part of Chauvin's defense. Attorney Mike Bryant, who offered commentary on the trial for KARE 11, said he believes the prosecution is taking the approach of acknowledging the drug use early on rather than letting the defense introduce it later.

The prosecution played never-before-seen footage from Derek Chauvin's body camera. It was brief, however, because his camera fell off shortly after he arrived. It had been previously reported that Chauvin's camera fell off during the arrest.

The jury also heard testimony from 61-year-old Charles McMillian, a bystander who lived in the neighborhood and witnessed the entire interaction between police and George Floyd. He can be heard on video telling Floyd, "You can't win." He told the prosecution he felt "helpless" watching the body camera footage.

McMillian broke down in tears recounting that day, prompting Judge Peter Cahill to call a short break in court.