George Logan announces candidacy for 5th Cong. District

Race would be a repeat of 2022 election.

HARTFORD, Conn — George Logan is looking for a rematch.

Logan announced that he will run against U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, setting up what could be a rematch of the 2022 race that was one of the most watched races in the country.

Logan, a former Connecticut State Representative and mechanical engineer, came within 1,800 votes of Hayes in her third congressional race last fall.

Logan announced his plans in a two-minute video on X, formerly Twitter. In the ad, his mother is cooking at home when "government agents" come to take away various appliances while Logan talks about the Biden administration having their priorities "upside down."

"I’m tired of watching politicians create more problems than they solve. It’s time for someone different."

Logan said in the ad released Monday, that he has a record of bipartisan cooperation.

In 2020, Hayes defeated David Xavier Sullivan by around 40,000 votes. In 2018, she won by about 30,000 votes.

In 2022, Logan pitched a message that he isn't a “typical Republican" in his race against Hayes. In one of his TV ads, he was seen standing next to a box with those exact words scrawled across it.

“They're only coming after me now because I won't fit in this box,” he says.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News.

