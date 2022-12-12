Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

Anthony Santiago had been wanted since August and was taken into custody in Bristol.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday.

The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol.

Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia, was wanted by the Douglas County District Attorney office out of Georgia, since August 15 on charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Interference with Custody. Authorities also recovered four handguns and ammunition from Santiago.

Santiago was taken to to the Connecticut State Police barracks in Hartford, and charged as a Fugitive from Justice, and is pending extradition to Georgia.

Douglasville Georgia is about 20 miles west of Atlanta, approximately the same distance that Bristol is from Hartford.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.