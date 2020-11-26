Get ready to shop local on Small Business Saturday

Special day to highlight local businesses in Hartford and around the state

HARTFORD, Conn. — As so many local businesses have been hard because of the pandemic, we are highlighting some right here in our state ahead of this weekend’s small business Saturday!

It’s the holiday season, which means, it’s time for some cheer, and nothing says cheer like a wag of a tail.

Bob Marshall, opened Naturally Dogs and Cats, back in Hartford in 2014 as part of an initiative to bring more shops to fill empty store fronts in downtown.

“I was struggling actually to pay rent, and there was a decrease in business, and I was ready to call it a day to be quite honest,” said Marshall. “My customers rallied around me, and the local landlord here rallied around me, and said, no you’ve really created a sense of community, and our residents really want you to stay.”

This newest location is now on Asylum Street, and Marshall says it all came together thanks to his customers who he affectionately considers family.

“It was a large group of people who all just really feel touched by the store,” said Nick Shamp of Hartford. “We love coming here, and so we wanted to help out when moving to this location.”

“When I say that we are a family owned business, anybody who comes in is like a family member to us,” said Marshall. “Your pets are like family, and customers are treated like family.”

For Shamp, meeting Marshall made him and his fiancé decide to actually move to Hartford.

“This is actually why we moved to Hartford,” said Shamp. “Because we first visited Naturally Dogs and Cats when we were originally just exploring the town, and we fell in love with Bob, we fell in love with the store and yeah, I think that’s why we got a cookie named after him!”

Sadly, Marshall’s shop shut down just as soon as it opened up because of the pandemic, but thankfully, they were able to keep about 80% of their customer base.

Marshall says, Naturally Dogs and Cats, was able to stay afloat because of curbside delivery and pickup, and now, they’re even looking into options for online shopping.

Above all else, Marshall just wants to make sure his customers, and their pets are taken care of.

“We are going to give you that friendly advice, we’re going to help you with your pet,” said Marshall. “You’re going to become part of a pet family, you’re not just a dollar sign.”

Now, ahead of small business Saturday, there’s even more of a reason to shop local!

“There will be a dog adoption over on Pratt Street that day as well, so there’s so much to do that day on Small Business Saturday, so just come down, enjoy yourself in Hartford, and bring your pet with you,” said Marshall.