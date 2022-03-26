Girl Scout cookies arrive in Connecticut following supply chain delay

Good things come to those who wait, including this year's new cookie, called Adventurefuls, a decadent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Towns and cities across the state are receiving sweet treats Saturday as Girl Scouts of Connecticut deliver hundreds of thousands of boxes of their iconic cookies.



"This takes a lot of coordination, a ton of logistics to make it happen in a day or two, the delivery of in total about 1.3 million packages of cookies," said Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Diana Mahoney.

However, the road to a successful cookie program was made more difficult because of an unexpected delay in production due to the pandemic and supply challenges by Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s bakery, Little Brownie Bakers, according to the organization. As a result, Cookie Booth Sales will begin on March 26 and continue until May 8.





"We've worked really closely with our baker, and they had some big challenges this year, so they suggested we defer our delivery for three weeks. It's no small feat, so we had to rearrange the trucking companies. Rearrange our volunteers. We had to move out all the scheduled booths for three weeks," said Mahoney.

Those challenges included supply and resource issues, according to Mahoney.



"Our reaction to it and our volunteers' reaction to it has been very strong because we know companies are struggling through this pandemic, so we're just being flexible and moving forward," said Mahoney.

Each box sold also comes with valuable life lessons for the girl scouts.

"This is part of an entrepreneurial program for our girls. It's really important. They learn several key business skills by selling cookies. They set goals. They learn about marketing. They learn about customer service. They learn about money management," said Mahoney.

Last year, Girl Scouts troops in Connecticut earned more than $1.4 million in cookie proceeds. Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.h

For more information about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find a booth near you, visit their website.

