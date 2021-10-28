Girl Scout cookies are back in CT early for Election Week

For one week only, troops will be at various locations across CT, including polling places, to sell Girl Scout cookies.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Girl Scout troops in Connecticut are back on the cookie beat early, selling their signature Girl Scout cookies, but only for one week -- election week.

From Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 7, troops will be at various locations across the state to sell Girl Scout cookies, including some polling places on Election Day.

Most boxes are $5 each. Classics like Thin Mints and Trefoils will be available, as well as Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S'mores. There's also a new cookie, Adventurefuls.

Many troop booths will be participating in the Cookies for Heroes program, which sends cookies to servicemen and women at home and overseas.

To find a cookie booth location in your community for election week, click here.

