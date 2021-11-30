Giving Tuesday means stepping up for Footwear with Care

Barrett and others gave out more than 75 pairs of boots to homeless individuals in need

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police Officer Jim Barrett began Giving Tuesday at athletic shop Fleet Feet in West Hartford, loading his truck up with box after box full of shoes.

Barrett is Hartford’s lone homeless outreach officer -- he used Giving Tuesday to help the area’s most vulnerable get the footwear they needed before the weather gets even colder.

“Every day is Giving Tuesday especially with the holiday season coming,” he said.

Later in the day, Barrett joined Footwear with Cares’ executive director Abby Moore at Hands on Hartford to give out more than 75 pairs of boots to homeless individuals in need.

“The winter is our busiest time, we have a lot of people living outdoors now and a lot of our homeless people living in shelters; they might not have a car, they’re really walking everywhere, and they really need a decent pair of boots,” Moore said.

Footwear with Care also distributes clothing and personal items for those in need, and Barrett is hoping that a day like Giving Tuesday will generate more awareness of his efforts – and more generosity from the public.

“For the homeless community they need it more than ever this time of year, freezing temperatures upon us, we just need generous donations to keep our program going,” Barrett said.

Moore added: “Every dollar helps.”

To learn more about Footwear with Care and their efforts on Giving Tuesday -- and all year round – visit: www.footwearwithcare.org

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News.

