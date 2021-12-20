Glastonbury BOE reaffirms decision to abandon Tomahawk mascot after violent fight derails meeting

The board discontinued the mascot in a virtual vote, noting one of their original reasons for the mascot change was because they felt the old logo was divisive.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on December 15.*

Board of Education members in Glastonbury met Monday evening, reaffirming the discontinuation of the town's former mascot after their first vote last week ended in violence.

The incident went viral after video captured a resident come to blows with a member of the board during a recess in that meeting last Tuesday.

Officials voted on a controversial topic in town: the Tomahawk mascot.

The Board was holding a special hearing to discuss a petition asking the board to reverse its initial decision to replace the Tomahawk mascot.

On Monday, the board held a virtual meeting to revisit whether to bring back the "Tomahawk" name and mascot. The board voted overwhelmingly, 7 to 1, reaffirming their decision to abandon it.

The board noted that one of their original reasons for voting for the change was that a mascot is intended to unify the community, and they felt the old logo was divisive.

Glastonbury High School changed their team name and mascot to the "Guardians," which was unveiled earlier this year.

