Teen arrested after suspects fired shots at Glastonbury homeowner during car theft attempt

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Police said an 18-year-old is behind bars Monday after they were arrested for a violent incident that occurred on Talcott Road last month.

According to officials, a homeowner reported two people dressed in dark clothing approached her car in her driveway just before 3 a.m. on July 2.

She said when she opened her front door to yell out at them, one of the suspects fired shots in her direction, luckily, not striking her but her house instead.

Glastonbury police said the suspect was 17 at the time of the incident and will be charged as a juvenile.

He has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, 1st-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police said the suspect has been linked to or involved in several other incidents, including one that occurred seven minutes after the Talcott Road shooting.

He's been held in juvenile detention since July 4 after a separate arrest.

According to officials, he was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle and firearm that were forensically linked to the Glastonbury case.

Glastonbury police have not yet announced additional arrests.

Residents are reminded to lock car doors and remove the keys or fobs from the vehicle.

