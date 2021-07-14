Glastonbury PD warns against online buying, selling scams resulting in theft

The department said online transactions meet-ups have resulted in theft, fraudulent checks, or threats for money.

The Glastonbury Police Department is reminding people that if they're going to buy or sell online, take the necessary steps to stay safe.

On their Facebook page, the department said there had been more than one instance lately of citizens buying or selling online that has resulted in theft.

The buyer or seller would agree to the transaction from an online marketplace like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist and then meet in person. Police said this would result in the seller having their things stolen from them, or is given a fraudulent check, or is threatened for money.

The department is reminding residents that they have two parking spaces designated for online transactions that citizens can use 24/7. They said when meeting up with anyone for an online sale, insist on using the parking spaces at the police department.

They said if anyone is concerned about meeting there, then the meet-up shouldn't happen.

