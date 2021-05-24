Glastonbury High School halts yearbook distribution after 'inappropriate quote' published

"We are saddened and distressed by what happened. Acts of bias, bullying, and cruelty are not acceptable at our school."

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Officials have halted the distribution of yearbooks at Glastonbury High School after an "inappropriate quote" submitted by a student using a false name that was published.

The principal, Dr. Nancy Bean, sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident on Monday.

She said because of the nature of the incident, the matter has been turned over to the police.

Bean did not disclose the content of the “inappropriate quote,” but said they are investigating its source.

The principal said all yearbook distribution has been suspended. Senior class members who have their yearbooks already are asked to return them to the office.

"We are saddened and distressed by what happened. Acts of bias, bullying, and cruelty are not acceptable at our school," said Bean.

The principal's full statement:

Dear Parents and Guardians of the Class of 2021,

A disturbing incident came to our attention today. An inappropriate quote was submitted by a student using a false name and was published in this year’s yearbook. We are currently investigating the source of the quote. Due to the nature of the incident, this matter has also been referred to the police.

We have suspended yearbook distribution at this time. We will collect the yearbooks already distributed to seniors in order to insert the victim's proper quote. Any senior class member who has already received their yearbook today should please bring it to Ms. Gacek in the Main Office as soon as possible. Once we have made the correction, your yearbook will be returned to you as quickly as possible.

Going forward, we will review the process used for students to submit quotes for the yearbook. We are saddened and distressed by what happened. Acts of bias, bullying, and cruelty are not acceptable at our school. We are committed to ensuring all Glastonbury High School students feel safe and supported.

Sincerely,

Dr. Nancy Bean, Principal

