Glastonbury high schooler among first class of female Eagle Scouts

She joined the Boy Scouts in 2019

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Glastonbury girl will obtain the rank of Eagle Scout next month at a ceremony in Ashford.

Emily L. Crisafulli, a sophomore at Glastonbury High School, has completed the requirements to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, according to Troop 682 in South Windsor.

She will be honored at an Eagle Court of Honor on Sunday, June 6th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Camp JN Webster in Ashford, Connecticut.

At Glastonbury High School, she is on the High Honor Roll and plays the only flute in Jazz Band, and is a member of a number of other school organizations. She is active in her church. She hopes to study environmental sciences in college

According to the troop, Crisafulli has been a member of Scouts BSA since February 1, 2019, when girls were first allowed to join. She has been an Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Den Chief, Historian, Patrol Leader, and Scribe.

"Emily was also nominated to attend National Youth Leadership Training, where she learned leadership skills, similar to those taught in corporate settings," the troop also said. "Eventually, she intends to broaden her outdoor adventures through backpacking, camping on the beach, whitewater rafting and ice fishing."

When COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, she helped the elderly community by designing and installing 12 raised garden beds at Center Village in Glastonbury. She received donations from local businesses as well as community members and with volunteers from her troop and other local troops as well as neighbors and friends, she was able to complete the project.

Crisafulli is the daughter of Susan and Paul Crisafulli and has a brother, Aaron, who is also in the Boy Scouts.

