Glastonbury homeowner says suspects approaching her car fired shots at her, police investigating

The bullets struck the house in the area of the front door where she was standing. Glastonbury PD said the woman was not injured.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired June 14*

Officials are investigating a shots fired incident the occurred early Friday morning.

A woman reported to police that just before 3 a.m., two people dressed in dark clothing approach her car in her driveway on Talcott Road.

According to a release, the homeowner said one of the suspects fired two gunshots in her direction after she opened the front door and called out to them.

The bullets struck the house where she was standing. Glastonbury PD said the woman was not injured.

The two suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, driven by a third person.

At 2:59 this morning, a resident on Talcott Road was shot at when she confronted two youths who were approaching her vehicle in her driveway. The rounds struck the home but the resident was uninjured. Contact GPD at 860-652-4268 with any info or surveillance video. — Glastonbury Police Department (@Glastonbury_PD) July 2, 2021

Police are working to identify the suspects and the vehicle.

Residents in the area who possibly witnessed suspicious activity or have relevant home surveillance video are asked to contact Ofc. John Barrett at 860-652-4268.

This is a developing story.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.