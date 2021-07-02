Glastonbury homeowner says suspects approaching her car fired shots at her, police investigating

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired June 14*
Officials are investigating a shots fired incident the occurred early Friday morning.
A woman reported to police that just before 3 a.m., two people dressed in dark clothing approach her car in her driveway on Talcott Road.
According to a release, the homeowner said one of the suspects fired two gunshots in her direction after she opened the front door and called out to them.
The bullets struck the house where she was standing. Glastonbury PD said the woman was not injured.
The two suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, driven by a third person.
Police are working to identify the suspects and the vehicle.
Residents in the area who possibly witnessed suspicious activity or have relevant home surveillance video are asked to contact Ofc. John Barrett at 860-652-4268.
This is a developing story.
