Glastonbury PD looking for man who flashed young girls while jogging

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Police say they are looking for a jogger accused of exposing his genitals to young girls on trails in town.

According to officials, three separate complaints of the man exposing himself through his shorts, have been filed.

The first incident was reported back on May 14 on a trail near the Riverfront Community Center.

The second was reported on June 29 on a trail near Riverfront Park.

The final incident was reported one June 30 near the Hubbard Green.

Police say all the witnesses were girls between the ages of 8 and 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glastonbury PD immediately.

