Glastonbury teen arrested, charged in fatal pedestrian crash

An 84-year-old woman was struck and killed while at her mailbox

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in January.

On January 23rd, an 84-year-old woman was struck and killed while retrieving her mail on Griswold Street. Police said that the driver had left the scene after striking the woman.

Police said that on March 17th, a 17-year-old girl from Glastonbury turned herself in.

The teen was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility, and Failure to Drive Upon Right.