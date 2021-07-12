Glastonbury teen responsible for yearbook vandalism charged: police

18-year-old Tryon Hollister is charged with two counts of 3rd degree Computer Crimes.

Police say the student responsible for submitting a quote by Adolf Hitler and attributing it to George Floyd in the Glastonbury High School yearbook has been charged.

The yearbook was recalled as a result of the vandalism, also included another student’s quote referencing drugs and the name of the Boston Marathon bomber.

School officials said the student, later identified as 18-year-old Tryon Hollister, received consequences in accordance with school policy before the incident was referred to Glastonbury PD.

Hollister was arrested last Friday and charged with two counts of 3rd degree Computer Crimes.

Police said in a release he is accused of accessing the computer database and changing both quotes prior to publication of the yearbook in October 2020.

Earlier this year, Glastonbury's Superintendent of Schools and the high school's principal wrote a letter to the community, saying they deeply regret not having caught the act of bigotry and vandalism before the yearbook was printed.

“There is no place for any of this anywhere in our school system,” they wrote. “As a district, we have committed ourselves to examining our school system and our school culture and to dismantling any practices that support inequality, privilege, and racism. We made that commitment a year ago. These are NOT just words. We have begun this critical work this year and will continue the work for many years to come.”

Senior class members who already received the yearbook have been asked to return them to the office for correction. All other students will receive their yearbooks with the corrected pages, the officials said.

