Glastonbury Walk n' Wag charity event postponed to Sept. 1

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The day-long Walk n' Wag event to raise money for The Sunshine Kids Foundation has been rescheduled to September 1.

The Sunshine Kids Foundation is a nonprofit that provides positive group activities for kids currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The event will be at the Glastonbury Fairgrounds from 500 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the charity walk, the event will have food trucks, free entry to the vendor fair with over 15 vendors, mini ponies, a petting zoo, a bounce house, kid's crafts, and more.

You can sign up for the event here. All proceeds will go directly to The Sunshine Kids.

