Glastonbury woman sentenced, struck woman in the head with a hatchet in 2021

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Glastonbury woman was sentenced on Thursday for allegedly striking her wife in the head with a hatchet multiple times in 2021.

Lori Ann Lee, 59, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 7 and a half years served, followed by 5 years of probation. Judge Gold also ordered a 20-year Standing Criminal Protective Order in the case prohibiting Lee from contacting the victim.

Lee pleaded guilty on March 21, 2023, to assault in the first degree.

According to court records, on Nov. 3, 2021, Glastonbury Police were called to a home for a domestic complaint. When police arrived, they encountered a victim who was struck by a hatchet and was bleeding. When officers approached Lee, she allegedly told police she knew she had done “the wrong thing.”

Lee told police she and her wife had a verbal argument. Lee said that she got “so mad," went into the garage, and returned to the house with the hatchet, striking the victim in the head, neck, and back area with the “bad end” of the hatchet, causing significant injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries.

