Global Atlantic Financial Group to expand in Hartford, add 100 more jobs

Global Atlantic Financial Group currently occupies the entire 10th and 24th floors of the Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A leading insurance company will grow its operations in Hartford, including adding 100 new employees, the governor announced Monday.

Global Atlantic Financial Group, which already occupies the entire 10th and 24th floors of the Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford, plans to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space for these new employees. No timeline was given for this expansion.

“Since moving to downtown Hartford four years ago, Global Atlantic has seen a significant growth in its business and its employment levels,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Now, as this renowned insurance company that has offices all throughout the country is looking for a location to expand, they’ve decided that Hartford is the best place to support this growth. I congratulate Global Atlantic on their decision to invest and grow here, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership with this company for years to come.”

This is the second time Global Atlantic has expanded its footprint in Hartford. The first was in 2019 when it moved into the Gold Building. This new expansion will give the company a total of more than 46,000 square feet of office space in the building.

"We’re proud and thrilled that Global Atlantic will be growing their presence here in downtown Hartford," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. "This commitment is a powerful indicator that, as we emerge from the pandemic, companies are seeing the opportunity and growth potential here in downtown Hartford."

“The expansion of our presence in Hartford, one of the premier insurance markets in the United States, is a testament to Global Atlantic’s growth and position within the insurance industry,” Dan O’Shea, chief administrative officer for Global Atlantic, said. “We are proud to continue expanding in a state with such a diverse talent pool and vibrant community and appreciate the support of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the expansion by providing up to $695,640 in grants in arrears that are contingent on the company creating and retaining 100 full-time jobs over seven years.

