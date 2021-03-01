Goats at Manchester farm love old Christmas trees

“The moment I bring it in, they know instantly, and come running. Our goats and the rest of the livestock here at the farm absolutely love the Christmas trees."

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Recycle your Christmas tree by giving it to the goats!

Aussakita Acres Farm in Manchester is accepting Christmas trees to feed as a healthy snack to their goats and other livestock.

Tracy Longoria, Owner of Aussakita Acres Farm says “The moment I bring it in, they know instantly, and come running. Our goats and the rest of the livestock here at the farm absolutely love the Christmas trees”.

By the time the goats are done with the tree, all of the pine needles and most of the bark is gone, leaving the tree completely bare. Tracy says that the tree not only provides a delicious snack for the animals, but they’re loaded with health benefits for them too.

“There’s a ton of vitamin C in Christmas trees. Besides of the needles themselves. The bark and the sap also have their benefits. It’s actually a natural de-wormer for the goats” says Longoria.

Residents have made dropping off their tree to the farm a yearly tradition, and look forward to visiting the animals every new year. When you drop off your tree, they welcome you and the family to take a walk around the farm to visit the animals.