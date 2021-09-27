If you're traveling along Piedmont Road, you may see a herd of goats running amok.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Your eyes were not fooling you! There was indeed a herd of goats on the loose in Buckhead.

Multiple social media users posted photos and video of the goats strolling down Piedmont Road near the Rooms To Go Furniture store in Buckhead late Monday morning.

11Alive SkyTracker even got in on the action and found the nearly two dozen goats roaming in the area.

A small fence was set up around the goats to keep them all in one area. The goat's mini-vacation came to an end around 1 p.m. when an animal transportation trailer pulled into the area and began loading the livestock into the vehicle.

At this time, limited information is known about how the herd of goats got loose, but the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that no goat or person was injured.

APD released this statement regarding the incident: