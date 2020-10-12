Going for broke, Smash Avenue opens in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Plates crash into pieces, glasses shatter in to shards, and televisions are bashed beyond recognition; hammer time has arrived right off New Park Avenue -- crowbar time and tire iron time as well. Smash Avenue, a three-week-old enterprise has just opened and it’s billed as the areas first “Rage Room”. Co-owner Shaun Chambers, who also owns the popular fitness clubs, BodyRoc Fit Lab said, “you come in and have some fun, come in and let the rage out and leave the nonsense in here.”

Despite the challenges of opening during the pandemic, the owners see Smash Avenue as a way to help strike a blow to those dealing with the hardships of Covid-19. Co-owner Darryl Ross said, “it’s just a place where you can be yourself, no judgements and get everything out.” With Coronavirus protocols in place, guests gear up in protective garb and can break and smash to their hearts content, there are different packages offered which include various items to break. Chambers added, “business is looking good, people are booking and people are excited about being here.”