Going Old School; A history lesson in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Connecticut — For just one day the one room schoolhouse on Main Street opened it's doors for a history lesson of sorts.

Dressed in colonial garb, Alicia Smith, has made it her mission to use the property she bought just over a year ago to educate the public. On the grounds of her home, a one room schoolhouse which was built in the early 1800's is back in working order, replicating the days that it served the community.

"It's amazing," Smith said, "if I can't share what I have with other people what is the point of having anything."

Dressed as George Washington, Patrick Moore, who was part of the festivities for Presidents' Day said, "this is living history going back in time to 1814 to see what a real schoolhouse was like."

The schoolhouse, still without electricity was dedicated to Marcia Thompson, a lifelong teacher in North Stonington who began her six decades long career in 1911.

Moore, also a teacher by trade said, "it's a great reflection for everyone to understand where we came from."

The newly named Marcia Thompson Schoolhouse is not open often but the hope is, in the future, there will be more opportunities to show it off. The next target to showcase the schoolhouse in on July 4th.

