Foodshare volunteers surprised by local Bertucci's as a 'thank you' for months of hard work

For months now, Foodshare has been handing out food across the state, including at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, for families in need

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Foodshare is always on a mission to feed Connecticut’s hungry families, but it’s a goal that’s become even more critical as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Over several months, many have lost their jobs and the means to feed themselves and their families.

The food distribution site at Rentschler Field in East Hartford has been in operation for months now, handing out food to those who need it.

And this morning, volunteers who have been working tirelessly for others was given a surprise as a 'thank you'.

Foodshare estimates in the last three months, it has distributed more than 3 million pounds of food to more than 100,000 families across the state. It's something it could not do without dozens of volunteers.

"We could not do this without our volunteer force," said Jason Jabukowski, President and CEO of Foodshare. "We have a group of about 30 volunteers every single day. They have become like a family."

Enter social media.

Last week, as FOX61's Keith McGilvery posted on Instagram how he had burnt his pizza, Bertucci’s spotted the fail and wanted to send him a new one.

Keith told them about the Foodshare volunteers and together, they came up with a much better plan.

Surprising those hardworking people at Foodshare that have helped so many across the state by providing them a free lunch.

That means so much not just to me and Foodshare, not as an organization but to these volunteers," said Jabukowski. "I think they really appreciate it. They don’t ask for it, they don’t expect it, but when a group like Bertucci’s steps up to the plate and helps them out they are very appreciative."

Foodshare will be here at Rentschler weekday mornings through the end of August, but the food distribution has been continued several times since April due to a consistent need.