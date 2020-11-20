FOX61 Good News Holiday Tour: Fresh Start

The non-profit works with folks recovering from addiction, battling poverty, or coming to Connecticut for the first time as refugees.

HARTFORD, Conn — Fresh Start employee Mike Gagnon has a talent for working with his hands,



The Hartford grandfather admits his life has been packed with ups and downs and that he’s now finding his way thanks to the non-profit, “(Fresh Start) saved my life, I will leave it right there, saved my life, if it wasn’t for these guys I don’t think I’d be where I’m at right now.



The non-profit works with folks recovering from addiction, battling poverty or coming to Connecticut for the first time as refugees. Participants are learning carpentry skills to build furniture for your home, garden, and community.

The building happens at a warehouse in Hartford where a team of about 7 employees and 10 volunteers get the work done. The non-profit makes all kinds of items including tables, chairs, benches, and custom pieces.



”Theoretically, one of our employees could leave and could go work in the cabinet shop making more money on it and starting a new career,” says Fresh Start volunteer, Dennis DellAccio of West Hartford.