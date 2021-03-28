Build back and pay it forward: Rebuilt Southington store holds food drive.

Destroyed by fire in 2019, Tops Marketplace teamed up with the Southington Rotary Club to help those in need.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Rotary Club of Southington held a food drive at Tops Marketplace on Saturday for Southington Community Services.

The supermarket was destroyed by a fire in 2019 and rebuilt almost a year later with the help of community members. Owners of Tops Marketplace wanted to express their gratitude by hosting the food drive and offering to match all donations.

“We couldn’t do this without the community,” said Betsy Tooker co-owner of Tops. “We wouldn’t be here without them.”

John Salerno, the other co-owner of the supermarket, said the loyalty of their customers has helped them survive all these years. “The children and grandchildren of the people that shopped here in the 1950s are shopping here now,” Salerno said.

The owners of Tops Marketplace, which first opened its doors in 1951, know what it is like to be down and out. It was the community that helped them rebuild and reopen after the devastating fire shut the store down in 2019.

“It was very hard to make a decision whether to rebuild or just walk away,” Tooker said.

“When we wanted to do a food drive, we made sure it would be here, because we thought that would help bring back their business,” said Christie Kuriger Chairperson for Service Projects with the Rotary of Southington club.

The rotary club held the food drive in order to support families who will benefit from Southington Community Services.

“The purpose of Rotary is service above self,” said Charlie Cocuzza, a member of the rotary club.

Southington Community Services Director Janet Mellon said 1000 families in Southington are signed up for their food pantry. “That’s families, not individuals,” she said. “So it could be your neighbor. It could be your friend.”

The organization assists families with a variety of services.

“Whether you need help with an electric bill, a water bill, rent, mortgage, if you need help reading a letter because someone sent a letter and you don’t understand it, or if you want to get on SNAP or food stamps, we are here to help you,” she said.

In addition to all the widespread services, food is one of the top needs, which is why the Rotary of Southington club held the food drive and why Tops wants to pay it forward.

Salerno remembers the support that was given to them when they were in need. “They did a candlelight vigil,” he said. “It was nuts.”

The community gave Tops the light and hope back then. He said community members donated over $25,000 and their time.

“They were in here working,” Tooker said. “They were volunteering their time. Filling our shelves, doing whatever it took to get us back up in business.”

It was that kind of support for tops that inspired them to also match cash donations and gift cards for the rotary club to give to people in need.

“Youth groups gave gift cards to our employees that lost their jobs,” Salerno added.

He said they pledged to give back to the community after the fire and this was part of it.