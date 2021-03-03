Good Samaritan helps Police Officers rescue people from New Haven apartment fire

Police say the person kicked open a door and forced his way with a firefighter to an adjacent apartment where they helped two people escape.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Good Samaritan helped save two people in a fire on Orchard Street in the Dwight neighborhood.

Police say the fire broke out Tuesday night and New Haven patrol officers Eric Eisenhard, Endri Dragoi, and Paul Vakos arrived on the scene before firefighters.

The officers saw flames from the back of the apartment building and began to tell residents by banging on each apartment door.

Officer Eisenhard helped a mother and three children at the apartment at the center of the fire.

While officer Eisenhard was helping the family, a Good Samaritan kicked open a front door into the next-door apartment and forced his way with Officer Vakos to help two people escape.

Before the fire was under control firefighters cleared the nearby building. The fire was then put out.