Good Samaritan saves man pinned between two vehicles in Stamford

Police say the person used heavy duty straps to freed the trapped man. The good Samaritan has not been identified.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Bridgeport man suffered critical injuries after being pinned between two vehicles Wednesday. He was freed by a good Samaritan, who arrived after seeing the crash.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 401 Wildwood Road after receiving a call of a two-vehicle crash and someone was trapped between the vehicles.

Police say a work van was parked partially on the road and partially in the driveway, as the 31-year-old man was standing near the back loading construction material inside it.

Police added that a pickup truck travel west on Wildwood struck the back of the van and pinned the man between the two cars.

The vehicles were stuck together and could not be separated due to the crash. Before emergency personnel could arrive, an unknown truck approached the scene. It used heavy-duty straps to pull the truck away from the van, freeing the man.

The victim was taken to the local hospital for critical injuries. Police say the pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police added that the pickup driver said he did not see the van before the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 203-911-4712. Police say as of this time, the case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

