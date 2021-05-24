Goodwin University completes $32 million acquisition of University of Bridgeport

Gov. Ned Lamont applauded the partnership and says it will ensure the university can continue far into the future.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Goodwin University announced on Monday the completion of its acquisition of the University of Bridgeport.

Mayor Joe Ganim says the partnership cements the future of higher education in Bridgeport.

"We look forward to the university playing an even more active role in supporting our community and the educational and career goals of our students as we reimagine the future of our city," Ganim said.

According to a release, the University of Bridgeport will function as an independent institution with its own leadership and Board of Trustees under the ownership and operation of Goodwin University, as approved by the U.S. Department of Education, Connecticut's Office of Higher Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education.

The newly appointed Board of Trustees selected Dr. Danielle Wilken as the university's next president.

Wilken will lead UB through the start of its new era following the $32 million acquisition.

Gov. Ned Lamont applauded the completion of the partnership and said in a statement Monday that it will ensure the university can continue far into the future.

"Located in Connecticut’s largest city, the university is a hub for expanding access to educational opportunities for people in the region and launching successful careers," Lamont said. "I am proud that our administration and the State of Connecticut could help solidify this partnership between Goodwin University and the University of Bridgeport as they begin this next chapter.

To sustain the university as an independent institution, the following organizations/corporations have pledged financial support:

Connecticut Department of Economic Community Development (DECD)

Citizens Bank

KeyBank

Liberty Bank

Officials at the three banks say the day was a milestone one for Goodwin, the city of Bridgeport and the entire UB community.

"The University of Bridgeport not only plays an important role in educating our young people, but also plays a vital role for the City of Bridgeport, providing educational opportunities to residents throughout the region and hundreds of jobs both directly and indirectly," said Congressman Jim Himes. "I'm thrilled that UB will remain part of the growing economy in Bridgeport as we begin to recover from the economic effects of the past year."

