Goose rescued from pond after being stuck for 2 days

The goose was freed from the ice at around 1:01 p.m., and on its own, the goose moved from the ice to the adjacent shore.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Fire Department rescued a goose from a pond on Thursday afternoon.

The fire department was called to an animal in distress after a citizen reported that the goose had been there for the last two days.

When the fire department arrived, they found a Canada Goose near the center of the pond. A rescue effort was established. Two 2-person teams of firefighters donned cold-water rescue suits.

The team made their way across the ice toward the goose using safety lines and the backup crew prepared to support if needed.

The goose was freed from the ice at around 1:01 p.m., and on its own, the goose moved from the ice to the adjacent shore.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.