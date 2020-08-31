GOP state senators call for expanded visits at nursing homes

"The negative impact of isolation on mental and physical health can be just as dangerous as the pandemic itself," the lawmakers wrote.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — All 14 Republican members of the Connecticut Senate on Friday urged Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont to allow safe indoor family visits at nursing homes for all residents and not just those who are near death or whose conditions have seriously deteriorated during the pandemic, as outlined in a new state policy.

"The elderly in our nursing homes do not have time on their side, and they deserve to be able to see their loved ones," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the governor. "The negative impact of isolation on mental and physical health can be just as dangerous as the pandemic itself and must not be overlooked."

Acting Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford said Thursday that the administration understands the importance of family visits but is "very aware of what we saw in the spring with respect to COVID infections in nursing homes" and is taking any expansion of visitations "step by step."