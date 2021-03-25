Gov. and tribal leaders tout historic gaming expansion

Now that the path is paved for gaming expansion in Connecticut. What would it look like?

NORWICH, Conn. — If all goes as planned, you could be placing legal bets on your favorite professional sports team by this coming football season. On Thursday, Gov. Lamont and tribal leaders touted their historic new gaming agreement in front of Norwich City Hall.

This new compact expands gaming, and it modernizes it here in Connecticut. The deal is expected to bring $60 million in annual revenue. "Every negotiation has its twists and turns," said Gov. Lamont.

At times it was a contentious negotiation table. "There were a lot of late nights," said James Gessner, the Chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Nation. Rodney Butler, the Chairman of the Mashentucket Pequot Tribal Nation added, "We had our moments throughout this process." But a deal did get done. "I really cared about getting this agreement done," said Gov. Lamont.

Now that the path is paved for gaming expansion in Connecticut. What would it look like? "Sports betting. Look, you can drive a half an hour to Rhode Island. We are going to be able to do that at the casinos and elsewhere around the state," remarked Gov. Lamont.

Sports betting would be possible both in the casinos and online, plus at 15 retail locations operated by the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. "It will allow the state to be more competitive with other states while generating more tax revenue," said Gessner.

New online gaming revenue would be taxed by the state at 20% and a nearly 14% tax would be placed on sports betting. "It makes sense for the tribes, it makes sense for the taxpayers of the state of Connecticut, and it’s built to last," remarked Lamont. Congressman Joe Courtney added, "An arrangement with two tribal governments who have been part of this region longer than the state of Connecticut was a state or even a colony. They are here for the long haul."

But the deal isn’t without criticism. East Windsor loses out on what was a planned jointly operated casino to complete with MGM Springfield. Gov. Lamont said, "I know there’s some land and we will see what the future of that is but I care deeply about making sure that the town prospers going forward." And many worry an expansion of gaming would lead to more poverty, joblessness and addiction.

The deal is just that — a deal. A bill will be introduced in the house and has to pass both chambers, get signed by the Governor and then still has be approved by the federal Department of the Interior. Lawmakers say they think it’ll be a swift process, but it may be slowed down by lawsuits from commercial casino operators or other sports betting entities that were left out of the negotiation process.

