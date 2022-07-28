25 people killed in catastrophic flash flooding in eastern Kentucky

Example video title will go here for this video

Governor Beshear said nearly $700,000 has been donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund.

Gut-wrenching images continue to come out of eastern Kentucky days after heavy rainfall caused widespread flash flooding that devastated several communities.

As of Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear said 25 people have died in Kentucky and at least four of those deaths are children, all from the same family.

It was previously reported that six children were among the dead, but Beshear said Saturday two of the bodies were later identified as adults. There are five counties with death tolls, Beshear said. He called the disaster "devastating."

Beshear said he expects the death toll to increase as crews continue rescue operations.

"Continue to pray for the families that have suffered an unfathomable loss, some have lost almost everyone in their household," he said. "I'm worried we're gonna be finding bodies for weeks to come."

PHOTOS: Aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

More than 1,400 people have been rescued by boat and helicopter, and 142 people are being sheltered in temporary shelters, Beshear said. Fourteen counties and three cities have declared emergencies.

There are more than 18,000 power outages reported in the region, Beshear says unlike in western Kentucky, standing water has slowed restoration efforts.

Earlier this week, Beshear quickly launched the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help flood survivors as they work to rebuild.

As of Saturday, there have been 5,673 individual donations and more than $684,000 raised to help survivors.

Donations help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that come into the area.

The governor said the first expenditure will be for providing money to the families who have lost loved ones so they can have funerals.