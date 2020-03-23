Gov. Lamont: 10 deaths, 415 cases in state; Schools to stay closed until Apr. 20

Cable companies to lift data caps

Gov. Ned Lamont updated state residents the latest with efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, 415 people were being treated for COVID-19 and ten had died.

Lamont said schools would stay closed at least until April 20. He also said the state will receive laptops to give to students to help with distance learning.

Lamont said, "The two fatalities since yesterday's update include a man in his 50s who lived in a private residence in Norwalk and was recently hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital, and a man in his 70s who lived in a private residence in Newington and was hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital."

Officials said if they need to expand treatment facilities would first be at the hospitals themselves by eliminating elective surgery. The state is also looking at nursing homes that had closed, field hospitals and possibly university dormitories.

Dr. Matthew Cartter said,"First hospitals that will have capacity issues will be Fairfield, Norwalk, Danbury…. They are expanding their ICUs, making plans …. but right now they are "still holding their own."

The governor is directing all non-essential businesses and not-for-profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions if they are able to, effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. The governor is encouraging all businesses to employ, to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures that they can safely implement.