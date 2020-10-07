Gov. Lamont announces Connecticut has had another day of no COVID-related deaths

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont joined Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Congressman Jim Himes Friday afternoon for a news conference on manufacturing careers. During Friday’s press conference, Gov. Lamont tweeted that Connecticut has had another day of no COVID-related deaths and hospitlizations dropped by 13.\
At 12:30 p.m. the state leaders spoke from Bigelow Tea in Fairfield.
The announcement was centered around efforts to boost workforce development programs for young adults in high school. The programs are set to support those young adults who are interested in pursuing careers in manufacturing.