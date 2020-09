HARTFORD, Conn — Today at 10:30 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will chair a meeting of the State Bond Commission. Approximately five minutes after the meeting concludes, Governor Lamont will hold a media availability.

The State Bond Commission determines that it is in the state's best interest to: approve project funding requests on an agenda submitted by the Governor. The approve the amount and timing of bond sales as requested by the State Treasurer.