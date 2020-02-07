Watch Live @ 11AM | Gov. Lamont to provide updates on coronavirus in Connecticut

The governor reported yesterday that Connecticut currently has the lowest rate of positivity for COVID-19 testing since the pandemic began.

MADISON, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Thursday to provide updates on the state's coronavirus response efforts.

Lamont will speak at 11 a.m. from Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.

According to Lamont, there were 11,448 tests given with a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Hospitalizations also continue to trend downward in the state.

As of July 1, 100 people were in the hospital due to the virus, two more than yesterday. There were also two deaths.

Fairfield County has the most confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 16,078 confirmed and 639 probable. It also has the most COVID-19 related deaths out of any other county with 1,070 deaths.

Officials announced this week that 9 additional states have met the criteria and will be added to the Tri-State area Travel Advisory.

Added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah.

As of Tuesday, June 30, there are currently sixteen states that meet the criteria:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

This list will be updated on a regular basis as the situation develops across the country.

Previously only Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas were on the list.