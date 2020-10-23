x
Gov. Lamont, state and local officials discuss Connecticut's growing population

The press conference comes after a new national survey from RE/MAX was released ranking the Hartford metro area as the 3rd hottest housing market in the country.
NEWTOWN, Conn — Gov. Lamont is set to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the growing number of people relocating to Connecticut from other states.

The governor will be joined in Newtown by several state and local officials, as well as real estate agents from throughout the state.

Friday's press conference comes a day after a new national survey from RE/MAX was released ranking the Hartford metro area as the 3rd hottest housing market in the country.

RELATED: New survey finds Hartford metro has the 3rd hottest housing market

The Hartford Metro Area, which includes parts of Middlesex, Hartford, and Tolland Counties, saw a 33.3% increase in closed sales in September.

Home sales saw a streak of record proportions extended to three months in September, as closings rose 21.1% from 2019.

Homes are being sold in an average of 39 days, which is a full week faster on average than in September 2019.