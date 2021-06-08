Gov. Lamont orders executive order requiring all employees of long-term care facilities to get COVID-19 vaccine

Staff at the facilities have to get at least their first dose of the vaccine by September 7.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an effort to protect vulnerable patients in long-term care facilities, Governor Ned Lamont has directed an executive order to be issued requiring all employees at these facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The order was signed by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz as acting governor at the request of Lamont.

The executive order requires staff at long-term care facilities to get at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 7. Lamont's office said that if a long-term care facility does not follow the order, they will be subjected to a $20,000 civil penalty per day.

“We know for a fact that COVID-19 presents increased risk of severe illness and death among older adults, particularly those who have chronic conditions and compromised immune systems,” Lamont said. “Now that vaccines are widely available and scientifically proven to be safe and the most effective method for preventing hospitalization and death, it would be absolutely irresponsible for anyone working in a long-term care facility to not receive this protection that could prevent widespread infection among those who are most vulnerable from dying of this communicable disease, some of whom for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated themselves. I applaud the staff of our long-term care facilities for everything they do to protect our older populations.”

According to Lamont's office, 55% of all nursing homes in the state have a staff vaccination rate of lower than 75% and there are only 21% of homes in CT with a staff vaccination rate higher than 85%.

Long term care facilities include:

nursing homes

residential care homes

assisted living services agencies (i.e. agencies that provide staff to certain long-term care facilities)

intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities

managed residential communities

chronic disease hospitals

