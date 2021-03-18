Gov. Lamont, Mohegan Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribe reach gaming agreement in CT

The agreement will allow for the state to modernize gaming options available to state residents.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont, Mashantucket Pequot Tribe Chairman Rodney Butler, and Mohegan Tribe Chairman James Gessner Jr. announced an agreement has been reached between the administration and both tribes that will allow the state to modernize gaming options available to state residents.

Key components of the agreement include:

An 18 percent tax rate for the first five years on new online commercial casino gaming (or “iGaming”) offerings, followed by a 20 percent tax rate for at least the next five years

A 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to operate 15 retail sports betting locations, as well as operate an online sports betting skin

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to sublicense locations to the state-licensed parimutuel operator

Connecticut Lottery will undertake new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport

License agreement to be for ten years with a five-year extension option

Expansion of iLottery and Keno through the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, including the sale of draw tickets online

Both tribes agree to halt the development of an East Windsor casino through the duration of this agreement

🆕Together with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, we have reached an agreement that will allow for the modernization of gaming options available in Connecticut, including through sports wagering and online gaming.



🔗https://t.co/UTTrNuhZpl pic.twitter.com/gKtImUUCJY — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 18, 2021

“Connecticut is on cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience for our residents, which will be competitive with our neighboring states,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state’s tribal partners have worked with my administration thoughtfully, deliberately, and in a constructive fashion for the past few months, and we have achieved an agreement that is best for Connecticut residents and their respective tribal members. We will work to see it ratified and look forward to doing so through a collaborative effort, to include working with elected leaders in the General Assembly.”

“The Mohegan Tribe is very thankful to our partners in government, both the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the State of Connecticut, for reaching collective agreement on a path forward for modernizing our state’s gaming entertainment industry,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner Jr. said. “This will allow Connecticut to generate tax revenues from sports and online gaming that are competitive with other states, to the benefit of both state and local municipal budgets, as well as our tribe’s members. We look forward to continued work with the General Assembly on this topic, especially the many dedicated legislators who have partnered with and supported Connecticut’s tribes throughout this process.”

“We’re proud of this landmark agreement with the State of Connecticut that cements a historic moment for our Tribal Nation,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said. “This agreement bolsters the state’s economic development and growth, and allows us to develop a stable economic foundation for the future of our tribal community. We thank Governor Lamont, members of the southeastern delegation, the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, and the many members of the General Assembly who have supported us continually throughout this journey. We are grateful for their friendship and look forward to working together as this proposal moves forward.”

State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) said in a statement about the agreement:

"I'm pleased that the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Nations have finally negotiated the terms of a fair and beneficial sports betting and iGaming agreement with the State of Connecticut. I want to thank my colleagues in the southeastern Connecticut legislative delegation for making their voices heard on this issue and for keeping the pressure on over the years to help make today's agreement a political and financial reality,"

"I also want to thank the Lamont administration for its commitment to finalize this agreement to the satisfaction of all parties involved.

"It is my sincere hope that today's agreement signals the beginning of a new approach by the State of Connecticut to working with and valuing two of our largest, minority-owned businesses who employ thousands of state residents, who contribute billions to our economy, who have a world-wide reputation, and who have been steadfast economic partners with Connecticut for almost 30 years."

