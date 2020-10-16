Gov. Lamont to highlight work of non-profit employees providing services to children during pandemic

He will be joined by the Children's League of Connecticut in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference Friday morning along with the Children’s League of Connecticut in New Britain to highlight the work of the thousands of nonprofit employees across the state.

They said they wanted to acknowledge those who have been providing services to children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is set to take place at 10:30 a.m.

The Children’s League of Connecticut is an advocacy group whose member organizations consist of nonprofit services providers that offer a broad range of behavioral health care, residential treatment, and educational youth services to youth and families across Connecticut.