Gov. Lamont orders flags to be placed at half-staff for victims in the Indianapolis mass shooting

The directive is in accordance with President Biden's proclamation to show respect for those who died in Thursday's mass shooting.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced a directive on Friday that all flags should be lowered out of respect for the victims in the Indianapolis mass shooting Thursday night.

The directive is in accordance with President Biden's directive to have all flags lowered throughout the country for the victims.

On Thursday, eight people were killed and five were wounded at a FedEx Ground facility. Police have identified 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole as the suspect in the shooting.

Flags will fly half-staff starting immediately until sunset on April 20.

In accordance with a presidential proclamation, US and state flags in Connecticut are being lowered to half-staff as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of last night's mass shooting in Indianapolis.



🔗https://t.co/nGYMRMqfTK pic.twitter.com/RdWkqNrPQt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 16, 2021

