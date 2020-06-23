DMV resuming in-person services by appointment; Gov. Lamont to provide update Tuesday

dmvWhile select DMV services are accessible online, all in-person services now require an appointment. Here's how you can schedule one.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Lamont will hold a news briefing Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the partial reopening of in-person services at Connecticut's Department of Motor Vehicles.

The governor will be joined by DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane.

The state officials will speak from the Waterbury DMV office at 2210 Thomaston Avenue.

According to the state's website, while select DMV services are accessible online, all in-person services now require an appointment.

Drop-off services are available for select services (limited hours) at the DMV’s Danbury, New Britain, Norwich and Old Saybrook locations.

Learner’s Permit Knowledge Testing is can also be completed by appointment only at DMV locations in Cheshire and Wethersfield only.

Cheshire: Wednesday – Friday

Wethersfield: Tuesday – Friday

All appointments will be confirmed or canceled by email. Be sure to check your email prior to heading to the DMV.

Connecticut initially committed to offering 180-day extensions for credentials expiring March 10 through June 30, 2020.

However, DMV is now offering an extension for July credentials, as well. Officials say expiration dates between July 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020 will be extended 90-days.

The credentials include:

CT driver’s licenses

Learner’s permits

Identity cards

Emissions testing

Registrations