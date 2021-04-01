Gov. Lamont proposes program that allows Connecticut children to visit museums for free this summer

Anyone age 18 and under, along with one accompanying adult would be able to visit participating museums for free from July 1 to September 6.

HARTFORD, Conn — Kids across Connecticut who like to explore are in for a treat this summer.

Gov. Lamont announced Friday a proposal that would allow all children to visit museums throughout the state free of charge over the next couple months.

According to Lamont's office, the following attractions have expressed interest in participating:

Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Seaport Museum

Beardsley Zoo

Connecticut Science Center

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

In the coming weeks, all museums in Connecticut will be invited to participate.

“Investing these recovery dollars into our museums just makes sense," Gov. Lamont said. "Not only will it help support the continued operation of these museums, but it also provides an opportunity for children who’ve lost out on classroom experience to spend some time this summer exploring new educational experiences. This is a win-win and I think it will be a very popular option for families across Connecticut this summer."

The program was included in a proposal Gov. Lamont presented to the Connecticut General Assembly to allocate the federal COVID-19 recovery funding Connecticut is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, officials said in a release.

It will require authorization from the state legislature.

“I want Connecticut kids and their parents to know that our museums are ready to welcome you back," Liz Shapiro, Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums at the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. "There is so much to learn, to explore and to talk about that connects residents to the culture and heritage of our state and prepares them for experiences in the wider world.

Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts in partnership with Connecticut Humanities plans to administer the program.

Starting May 15, Connecticut museums can apply for funding to offset a loss in visitor revenue due to participating in the program.

Those applications and funding guidelines will be available on the Connecticut Office of the Arts and Connecticut Humanities websites.

