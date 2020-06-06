CT looks ahead to Phase 2 reopening, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward

As of 4 p.m. on June 6, there are currently 333 people being treated for the virus. This down 17 people from Friday.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Gov. Lamont's office provided updates Saturday afternoon on Connecticut's response to coronavirus.

As the state looks toward phase two this month, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

There are now 43,818 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state. Connecticut's total deaths related to COVID-19 is up 17 people from yesterday, bringing the total to 4,055.

Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford County continue to lead the state with the most COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

On Friday, Gov. Lamont announced that phase two of the state’s reopening plan has moved up to June 17. The original reopen date was June 20.

The governor issued the update on the new phase two reopen date on his Twitter page. He said the move was to avoid reopening efforts during a busy Father's Day weekend.

Guidelines for businesses opening during phase two will be issued in the coming days, according to Lamont.

Public health officials continue to monitor for any sort of spike in cases that may be linked to George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests across the state.

Gov. Lamont said that as long as hospitalizations remain low and on the decline that the state will be in a good position for phase two on June 17.