LIVE @ 12PM | Gov Lamont, Secretary of the State discuss upcoming general election

State officials are reminding voters about approaching deadlines and will outline public health protocols put in place to ensure safety of voters and volunteers.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming general election.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Connecticut has put protocols in place to ensure the safety of all voters and volunteers while at the polls.