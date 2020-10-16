Gov. Lamont shines light on non-profit workers

“Everyday we need you more than ever,” Lamont told the small group. “These kids know we love them and we’re standing by them and there will be a better day."

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The setting was the Klingberg Family Center in New Britain. The purpose? To recognize children’s social workers, behavioral health experts, and foster parents all over the state.

Governor Ned Lamont visited with non-profit employees who have had to re-double their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyday we need you more than ever,” Lamont told the small group at the Klingberg Center. “These kids know we love them and we’re standing by them and there will be a better day,” he added.

The event, small in size due to Covid restrictions, was led in part by the Children’s League of Connecticut.

It's an advocacy group whose member organizations consist of non-profit service providers in an array of areas like mental health, residential treatment, and youth services.

Vannessa Dorantes, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families said, “today was really about celebrating all of our unsung heroes.”