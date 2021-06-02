Gov. Lamont signs "Tristan's Law", requiring safety measures on ice cream trucks

The legislation was named after 10-year-old Tristan Barhorst, of Wallingford who was hit and killed by a car in Cheshire last summer after buying ice cream.

Governor Lamont signed Tristan's Law on Wednesday, which will require increased safety measures for ice cream trucks in Connecticut.

According to officials, the purpose of the bill is to protect children in the course of buying ice cream from frozen dessert trucks by increasing the truck's visibility to other drivers, warning drivers that children may be present and limiting the location and conditions for vending.

The legislation was named after 10-year-old Tristan Barhorst, of Wallingford who was hit and killed by a car in Cheshire last summer after buying ice cream.

After the tragic incident, Tristan's family has advocated for the bill saying, no family should ever constantly have to walk by an empty child's bedroom.

They say on his final day of school last year, Tristan ran outside, his vision was blocked because of the size of the ice cream truck.

"As he rounded back in front of the ice cream truck, a young driver went around the ice cream truck and struck our son," said Christi Carrano, Tristan's mother.

Carrano said a 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel. She says the teen stayed on the scene and was visibly regretful and upset after the incident.

Carrano said she forgave the driver and wanted nothing but the best for them.

Public Act No. 21-20 will also penalize drivers who violate these new regulations once passed.

