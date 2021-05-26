Gov. Lamont signs Connecticut Parentage act

The bill ensures all children in CT have access to legal parentage including unmarried, same-gender, or non-biological parents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont signed the Connecticut Parentage Act on Wednesday. the bill extends protections to children regardless of their birth or their parent's marital status, gender, or sexual orientation

The bill will make sure all children in the Nutmeg State have access to legal parentage including those whose parents are unmarried, same-gender, or non-biological.

Children who were conceived through surrogate or assisted reproduction would also be protected.

Gov. Lamont said he was proud of his state being at the forefront of many LGBTQ+ and added how the bill is breaking down "bureaucratic barriers" for families.

“I’m incredibly proud that Connecticut has been at the forefront of so many LGBTQ issues, and the legislation I signed today is another step forward in that movement to help break down bureaucratic barriers that families can face simply because of the sexual orientation or gender of the parents,” Governor Lamont said. “I particularly want to thank State Representative Jeff Currey of East Hartford for shining a light on the unequal ways the law has continued to treat different-sex parents and same-sex parents and helping lead a coalition that advanced this legislation to my desk. Any day that we can expand equal protection for all individuals is a good day.”

