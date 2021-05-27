Gov. Lamont signs bill legalizing sports wagering and online gaming in CT

The tribes and the Lamont administration will need approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the US Department of Interior before betting can start in CT.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law Thursday that legalizes online gaming and sports betting in Connecticut.

This comes on the heels of an agreement between the Mohegan Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the Connecticut Lottery regarding modernizing gaming options available to residents.

“By signing this bill into law, Connecticut is now on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience that will be competitive with our neighboring states and positions us for success into the future,” Governor Lamont said. “Today, we celebrate the result of months of hard work and dedication toward an agreement that is best for the residents of Connecticut and the respective tribal members. I thank all of the legislators on both sides of the aisle who recognized what this deal means for our state and voted to send this bill to my desk. I also appreciate the partnership of the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe for collaborating with my office so that we could make this happen for the residents of our state. I am confident that the federal government will see fit to approve these amendments to our compact, and in the coming months we can launch a modernized, 21st-century gaming experience in Connecticut.”

Key components of the agreement include:

An 18 percent tax rate for the first five years on new online commercial casino gaming (or “iGaming”) offerings, followed by a 20 percent tax rate for at least the next five years

A 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to sublicense locations to the state-licensed parimutuel operator

Connecticut Lottery will undertake new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport

License agreement to be for ten years with a five-year extension option

Expansion of iLottery and Keno through the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, including the sale of draw tickets online

Both tribes agree to halt the development of an East Windsor casino through the duration of this agreement

The tribes and the Lamont administration will need approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the US Department of Interior before wagering or online gaming can happen in the state.

“The Mohegan Tribe is thankful to Governor Ned Lamont and our partners in the General Assembly for their cooperative efforts to legalize online gaming and sports wagering, efforts that will keep Connecticut competitive with surrounding states when it comes to gaming entertainment,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner Jr. said. “This is a major accomplishment, reached with overwhelming bipartisan support. The advantages of these changes will be felt statewide, to the benefit of Connecticut residents and our tribal members, at a time when our governments are collectively working to recover from the pandemic and provide vital services. We look forward to continued work with Governor Lamont and the General Assembly, and especially our great Southeastern delegation, to continue moving Connecticut’s economy forward.”

“This is an historic moment in which our nation celebrates with Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said. “Gaming is more than a business to our tribe, it is the way we fund our government, pay for our children’s education, care for our elders, and provide healthcare to our members. The agreement not only ushers in a new modern era of gaming, but it solidifies our tribal/state partnership for years to come. We thank Governor Lamont and his staff for their sincere commitment and dedication, and express our deepest appreciation to the many legislative friends who helped bring this across the finish line. Kutaputush (thank you).”

